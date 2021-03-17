VANCOUVER - Canadian and U.S. officials involved in the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou failed, "at times miserably," in their duties to act honourably and with regard for her rights, one of her lawyers argued Wednesday.
Tony Paisana made the remarks at the start of a B.C. Supreme Court hearing where her lawyers claim the misconduct by officials was so egregious that she should be released.
"Both Canadian and American authorities engaged in misconduct that spanned the spectrum from negligence and casual indifference to Ms. Meng's rights and their own obligations to the court, to deliberate and flagrant disregard of those responsibilities," Paisana said.
Canadian officials had an "overarching preoccupation" with appeasing the United States, he said. At nearly every turn, they prioritized the U.S. requests over Meng's rights and their obligations to the court, he said.
When confronted, they tried to explain the conduct away as a mistake or gave "less than truthful" answers that sometimes bordered on the "absurd," Paisana told the court.
Lawyers for Canada's attorney general counter in court documents that the allegation of misconduct is supported only by speculation and innuendo, not by evidence.
Meng is the chief financial officer of Huawei, one of the largest telecom companies in the world, and daughter of its founder, Ren Zhengfei.
Her arrest at Vancouver's airport in 2018 at the request of the United States fractured Canada's relations with China.
She is wanted in the United States on fraud charges related to American sanctions against Iran that both she and Huawei deny.
Meng's legal team is trying to convince the judge overseeing her extradition case to order a stay of proceedings on the basis that she was subjected to an abuse of process. It's one of four ways they allege she suffered such an abuse.
Paisana said Wednesday that Meng's legal team will present evidence that officials ignored an order for her immediate arrest, abused their powers for the improper purpose of a criminal investigation and failed in their duties in other ways.
He urged the court to assess the claims "as a whole."
Paisana began by zeroing in on the information provided by U.S. officials about the case to Canada.
The provisional arrest warrant "deliberately omitted" the fact that the indictment against Meng was sealed, improperly leading Canadian officials to believe she was aware of the charges against her and was more likely to flee, he said.
The RCMP officer who made the arrest on the basis of the warrant also failed to verify a section of a sworn statement that he signed justifying the arrest. The affidavit prepared for Const. Winston Yep said Meng had no known ties to Canada.
Yep testified in the fall that he should have corrected the line after hearing from border officials that Meng had two homes in B.C. and may have been a permanent resident at some point.
"It was negligent," Paisana said.
Paisana said Meng's lawyers will rely on witness testimony to show that a senior officer ordered officials to stop creating records about the case, which he described as "the antithesis of transparency and accountability."
The allegations of misconduct extend to the "unprecedented" refusal to testify by a now-retired senior RCMP officer, who was asked in an email by the FBI to share information about Meng's devices.
"Overall, we say the officers at the heart of this case, at times, demonstrated a lack of regard for the charter, for this court's role in overseeing their conduct and, frankly, the truth," Paisana told the court.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2021.
