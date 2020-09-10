WASHINGTON - Hot on the heels of his Democratic challenger, Donald Trump is headed to Michigan — a critical stretch of his road back to the White House.
Before leaving, however, Trump had some damage control to do back in Washington, a city abuzz about the president's tape-recorded admission in February that COVID-19 was a serious, airborne threat — a message dramatically different from the one he delivered publicly.
Trump called a surprise news conference Thursday to talk up his administration's response to the pandemic, only to see it quickly overtaken by questions about the revelations in journalist Bob Woodward's new book, "Rage."
The book documents several tape-recorded interviews in which Trump acknowledges the seriousness of the novel coronavirus, including that it could be five times deadlier than the seasonal flu and was spreading through the air. Publicly, however, he was insisting the outbreak was under control and would likely fade away by spring.
Trump on Thursday flatly denied having lied to the American people, insisting he was merely trying to show leadership and avoid panic.
"There was no lie here," he said. "It's always a serious problem. That doesn't mean I'm going to jump up and down in the air and start saying, 'People are going to die, people are going to die' — no, I'm not going to do that."
He even went so far as to suggest Woodward, a 49-year veteran of the Washington Post, agreed it was no secret in February that the virus was serious, and would have reported what he knew sooner had he felt otherwise.
Woodward has acknowledged holding on to the material, but insisted it was because he was unable to confirm the details until May — and because he was focused on ensuring the book was published before the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Trump will no doubt be anxious to change the channel when he takes the stage in Saginaw County, a one-time Democrat stronghold he narrowly won over Hillary Clinton in 2016.
His visit comes one day after Joe Biden promised supporters in Detroit a suite of "Buy American" measures aimed at keeping manufacturers and blue-collar jobs on U.S. soil — as well as wrestling working-class support away from his Republican rival.
Biden plans stiff tax penalties for companies that manufacture U.S.-bound products outside the country and a crackdown on those that use offshoring to avoid paying taxes at home.
He also intends to "expand and tighten" Buy American provisions and establish a "Made in America" office in the White House to review and limit exceptions to the rules — exceptions many Canadian firms depend on.
Trump is likely to tout the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement as a signature achievement, as well as his recent decision to renew tariffs on Canadian aluminum exports.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2020.
