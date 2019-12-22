VICTORIA - Officials say one person has died after a plane crashed on Vancouver Island over the weekend.
A spokesman for the BC Coroners Service says his agency is investigating to figure out who died and how.
The RCMP have said investigators found the plane's wreckage on Sunday after it was reported overdue for its arrival at Courtenay, B.C.
The force says the wreckage was near Sydney Inlet Provincial Park, about 10 kilometres northwest of Tofino on the west coast of Vancouver Island.
The aircraft was scheduled to land at Courtenay Airpark on Saturday afternoon but never arrived.
The Comox Valley RCMP contacted the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre and search and rescue crews from the Comox 442 Squadron found the crash site.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.