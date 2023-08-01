Quebec City police say one person was injured after a small plane crashed at Jean Lesage International Airport.
The airport authority says the Cessna 172 belongs to local flight school Orizon Aviation and that the crash occurred around 9:20 a.m. during landing.
The airport says flight delays are expected at Quebec City's main airport.
Const. Sandra Dion says when police arrived to the scene they were told by airport staff that the situation was under control.
Police say one person was transported to hospital by paramedics.
They say there was neither smoke nor fire after the crash.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2023.
