MONTREAL - A 40-year-old man was killed and others were injured following an explosion at a polymer company in a Montreal suburb.
Paramedics from Urgences-santé were called at around 11:30 a.m. to the Polymer Source building in Dorval, Que.
The ambulance service says the man was declared dead at the site.
Two people were taken to hospital with injuries, while a third person refused to be taken to hospital. Urgences-santé did not provide an update on their condition.
A large contingent of firefighters could be seen outside Polymer Source, which describes itself online as a supplier of high-quality, research-grade polymers.
The province's workplace health and safety commission is investigating.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.