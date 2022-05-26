KAMLOOPS, B.C. - The City of Kamloops says one person has died in hospital following an ammonia leak at an industrial park.
A spokeswoman with BC Emergency Health Services has previously said one person was taken to hospital in critical condition and two others were there in stable condition.
She says six other patients in stable condition were assessed at the scene after five paramedic crews and two supervisors responded to a call at about 10:30 a.m.
The city says in a written statement that the RCMP and firefighters responded to the scene and several businesses were evacuated.
It says police and WorkSafeBC are investigating how the ammonia was released, and the coroners service has also launched an investigation.
WorkSafeBC says on its site that an accidental release of the colourless gas during transportation, storage or use during industrial processes may put employees at risk if they inhale unsafe amounts.
Ammonia may be used in refrigeration systems, power generation and manufacturing.
"Public safety is our top priority," the city said in a written statement. "The scene is now stable and the evacuated business and other citizens can go about their business in the area."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2022.
