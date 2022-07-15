VANCOUVER - One person is missing and eight others have been rescued from a two-storey building in east Vancouver where a rooftop parking lot collapsed on Thursday.
Vancouver Fire and Rescue Chief Karen Fry confirmed in a Twitter message that the search for the remaining person is underway.
"We have specialized heavy equipment and structural collapse expertise doing everything they can," she said
Crews worked through the night to remove debris, said Asst. Chief Dan Moberg.
The eight people rescued were in a room beside the collapsed area and crews used a ladder truck to reach a second-floor window and remove them, he said.
Moberg said two of those people were taken to hospital.
Fire officials have said a small bobcat-style loader was working on the roof and drilling was underway on a section of the parking lot when the collapse happened at about 1 p.m. Thursday, dropping debris into the offices below.
Vancouver's Heavy Urban Search and Rescue crew, a specialized team that responds to major structural collapses, was in charge of removing concrete and other debris from the search area, said Moberg.
Moberg said he expected that work would continue through Friday.
WorkSafeBC, the agency that oversees worker safety in the province, said it had launched an investigation into why the small loader and a piece of pavement roughly three metres by four metres fell into the offices on the floor below.
The area, which includes a major street beside the damaged building, remained closed Friday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2022.
