MONT-TREMBLANT, Que. - One person remains in hospital a day after a deadly gondola crash at Quebec's popular Mont Tremblant resort.
Two people were thrown from a sightseeing gondola at the resort in the Laurentian Mountains on Sunday, killing one and critically injuring the other.
Provincial police said the crash occurred shortly before noon when a piece of construction equipment struck the gondola.
A statement from Station Mont Tremblant said the construction equipment involved in the collision was operated by a third party.
The gondola remains closed until further notice and Sunday's activities on the mountain, including an ongoing Blues Festival, were cancelled.
Quebec's Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx said in a post on Twitter that she is following the situation closely.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.