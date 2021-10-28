WINDSOR, Que. — One of two workers trapped under debris of a collapsed multi-storey scaffold at a Quebec paper mill has been found dead.
In a Twitter post, Domtar confirmed the death at the mill in Windsor, Que., adding rescue efforts are still underway for the second missing worker.
"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family members of Mr. Yan Baillargeon and the colleagues affected by this tragic accident," the statement read. "This tragic event affects us all. Domtar is fully co-operating and participating in the ongoing investigation by the Sûreté du Québec and the CNESST to determine the cause of the accident."
On Wednesday, Sherbrooke fire Chief Stéphane Simoneau told reporters that the operation is going slowly because rescuers are worried about causing more material to fall on the trapped workers.
"You have to understand our concern is to not cause another collapse," he told a news conference. "Obviously, there is also a concern for the rescuers. We certainly don't want to cause other injuries. We have to move carefully."
The workers had been trapped in a silo about 60 metres high, Simoneau said. The scaffolding had been installed inside the silo before several storeys of it collapsed.
Firefighters have three entry points to the silo — each one measuring around 75 centimetres — adding to the complexity of the rescue, he said.
While rescuers don't know the status of the other worker, they are proceeding as if the man is still alive, Simoneau said.
Attempts to use an infrared camera to locate the men were not successful due to the amount of debris, he said.
A specialized rescue squad from the Sherbrooke fire department was called in to support the local fire department in Windsor, which is about 150 kilometres east of Montreal.
The incident took place shortly after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The mill's emergency team rescued five people, Simoneau said, including one person who was in critical condition. "Thanks to them, they were able to save a life. Now, there are two lives still to be saved," he said.
The local ambulance service said three people were taken to hospital after the collapse, including the man who was in critical condition. He is expected to survive.
The workers are employed by a contracting firm that is doing major work at the mill.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2021.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
Note to readers: fixes typos
