An online vigil with recorded tributes and music honouring the 22 people who died in a tragic rampage began Friday with a fiddle performance from the massacre's youngest victim.
Nova Scotia residents spent the week gathering recorded tributes from public figures, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Stephen McNeil and Governor General Julie Payette.
Nova Scotia fiddler Natalie MacMaster recorded herself playing along with a video of 17-year-old Emily Tuck performing the waltz "In Memory of Herbie MacLeod," uploaded to Facebook a month before she was killed with her mother and father in Portapique.
Tuck was one of 22 who died Saturday and Sunday when a gunman dressed as an RCMP officer with a fake cruiser set fires and shot his victims across 90 kilometres in northern Nova Scotia.
A message from Trudeau said the people killed, among them an RCMP constable and a school teacher, represented the best of Canada and said the country is mourning with their loved ones.
Payette opened the video expressing grief at the violence and acknowledging that the vigil had to take place online as Canadians fight the "other invisible enemy," the COVID-19 pandemic that has restricted physical gatherings.
Musicians George Canyon, Jenn Grant, and Reeny Smith also recorded musical performances during 90-minute event that was streamed online and broadcast by CBC, CTV and several radio stations.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2020.
