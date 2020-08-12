TORONTO - Ontario is projecting its budget deficit will jump to $38.5 billion this year due to COVID-19.
The government revised the projection upward in a fiscal update provided today at the provincial legislature.
The previous fiscal update delivered in March projected the deficit would reach $20.5 billion in 2020-2021.
The increase is attributed to higher spending in the health-care sector, economic stimulus measures, and billions less in revenue.
In March, the province announced a $17-billion spending package to provide aid during the global pandemic.
The government now says its COVID-19 relief spending will total $30 billion by the end of the fiscal year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.