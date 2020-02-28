TORONTO - Ontario health officials say they have confirmed a new positive case of COVID-19 in Toronto.
Dr. David Williams, medical officer of health, says this is the eighth case of novel coronavirus in the province.
Officials say the patient is a man in his 80s with a travel history to Egypt.
He arrived in Toronto on Feb. 20 and went to the Scarborough Health Network's General Hospital's emergency department on Thursday.
Officials say he was isolated as he was tested for COVID-19 and discharged the same day feeling well and went home, where he remains.
Throughout his travels, the man wore a mask and Toronto Public Health is tracing his contacts and managing his case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.