Ontario and Quebec are reporting a jump in COVID-19 infections as the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of concern prompts varied public health responses across Canada.
There are 1,808 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario and 2,386 in Quebec.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced an expansion to COVID-19 booster shot coverage and rapid testing, while also loosening gathering restrictions.
Private indoor gatherings are still limited to 10 people but can now include more than two different households regardless of whether people are vaccinated or not.
Rapid test kits are to be made available to all Albertans for free beginning Friday and those ages 50 and over and all health-care workers are eligible for their third dose of vaccine.
A similar announcement on broadening booster shot availability is also expected in Ontario to help protect against the growing threat of Omicron.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau consulted with the premiers yesterday on additional border and travel measures but changes have not yet been announced.
