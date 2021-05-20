Canada's two most populous provinces are laying out plans to reopen as international travel restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic are extended for at least another month.
Premier Doug Ford is set to announce Ontario's plan for reopening the province later today.
The number of infections and hospitalizations has been dropping since a stay-at-home order was implemented to stop a devastating third wave in the province last month.
There were 2,400 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario and 27 more deaths linked to the virus today.
Quebec officials reported 662 new cases and eight more deaths a day after laying out a plan to lift COVID-19 curfews later this month and remove a mask mandate by late August.
Meanwhile, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says travel restrictions on non-essential international travel, including to the United States, will be extended until at least June 21.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2021
