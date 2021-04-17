TORONTO - Ontario is reporting 4,362 new cases of COVID-19 today along with a record number of virus patients in provincial hospitals.
There are currently 2,065 people receiving hospital treatment for COVID-19, marking the first time that figure has topped the 2,000 mark since the onset of the pandemic.
Of those patients, 726 are in intensive care units and 501 need a ventilator.
The number of new infections is down from the single-day high of 4,812 recorded a day earlier.
Provincial health officials also reported 34 more deaths related to the pandemic today.
That's the highest single-day death count since Feb. 19, when 47 people were reported as dying from the virus.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 17, 2021.
