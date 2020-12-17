Ontario is reporting a record for new COVID-19 cases in a day as Quebec announces plans to add vaccination sites and tougher restrictions take effect in Saskatchewan.
Canada's most populous province is reporting 2,432 new infections and 23 deaths from the novel coronavirus.
To protect the health-care system from a surge in patients, the Ontario Hospital Association is calling for a four-week lockdown in every public health unit where there is an infection rate of 40 per 100,000 people or higher.
Meanwhile, Quebec is preparing to open another 21 COVID-19 vaccination sites across the province by Monday in addition to two that opened earlier this week at long-term care homes in Montreal and Quebec City.
That province is reporting 1,855 new cases and 22 more deaths. There are also more than 1,000 people in hospital with the virus for the first time since June.
In Saskatchewan, residents can no longer have guests in their homes under a new public health order. It's one of several new rules in place until at least Jan. 15.
A Statistics Canada report released Thursday says 97 per cent of Canadians surveyed in September reported they wore a mask in public when physical distancing was difficult.
The analysis, part of the Canadian Community Health Survey, also found three quarters would get a COVID-19 vaccine when available with the willingness highest in Prince Edward Island and lowest in Alberta.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2020.
