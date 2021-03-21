TORONTO - An Ontario ticket holder won Saturday's $6 million Lotto 649 jackpot.
And the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Mar. 24 will be an estimated $5 million.
