Ontario residents are facing new stay-at-home orders as officials in several provinces tighten restrictions and crack down on rule-breakers in a race against COVID-19 and its variants.
Sources say Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce today the order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday and last four weeks.
In Alberta, officials fenced off GraceLife church, which has been charged with refusing to follow COVID-19 health rules.
The move comes a day after Premier Jason Kenney said widespread rule-breaking forced his government to shut down indoor dinning, curb indoor fitness and reduce retail capacity.
Quebecers in hot spots also prepared for new restrictions on gyms and faith gatherings to take effect Thursday, while official expanded access to COVID-19 vaccines for essential workers like teachers and first responders in Montreal.
Meanwhile, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization says it's standing by its emergency recommendation to extend the delivery of second doses of COVID-19 vaccines up to four months after further research.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2021.
