OTTAWA - A former senior officer for the Ontario Provincial Police says “Freedom Convoy” protests in Ottawa could have been ended without the federal Emergencies Act.
Former Chief Supt. Carson Pardy told the public inquiry into the use of the act today that plans were consistently delayed because of confusion and disorganization within Ottawa police’s command structure.
Pardy says emergency powers granted by the Ontario government were “critical,” but the protests could have been ended using a plan created by the OPP before the federal government declared an emergency.
He says after Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly resigned on Feb. 15, plans to end the protest were quickly approved.
Pardy is the most recent police officer to tell the commission this week about disorganization and confusion within the ranks of Ottawa police.
He says early meetings with Sloly during the protests were “unprofessional and disrespectful.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2022.
