COQUITLAM, B.C. - Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is the latest federal party leader to promise a national system for proving residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
The move was among a number of pandemic-related campaign pledges O'Toole unveiled today during a stop in Coquitlam, B.C.
O'Toole says he would work with provinces to devise a national proof-of-vaccination system, adding such a setup would help Canadians during international travel.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has called for a national system and criticized Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau for not implementing one sooner.
Trudeau says Ottawa would certify provincial vaccine passports but that it could take a year to create a full federal program.
O'Toole says he wants 90 per cent of eligible residents vaccinated against COVID-19, and is pledging to cover the cost of time off for employees to get a shot, free transportation to vaccine clinics and a national booster shot strategy that would initially target seniors and the immunocompromised.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2021.
