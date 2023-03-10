OTTAWA - Justice Minister David Lametti says the federal government will move forward quickly on "targeted reforms" to the Criminal Code that would update Canada's bail system.
Lametti says the reforms will address challenges posed by repeat violent offenders and those facing firearms and other weapons charges.
He made the commitment this afternoon following what he called a good and productive meeting with his provincial and territorial counterparts.
Premiers, federal Conservatives and law enforcement leaders have ramped up pressure on Ottawa since the beginning of the year to make bail more restrictive.
A January letter from all 13 premiers to the prime minister called for a "reverse onus" system for some offences, which would require a person seeking bail to prove why they should not stay behind bars.
Alberta Justice Minister Tyler Shandro says the provinces are united in calling for substantive changes, and he says they will continue to put forward more proposals as the federal government considers its next steps.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.