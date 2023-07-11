WINNIPEG - Improving health care is not just a matter of money and transfers from Ottawa to the provinces, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Tuesday
She said the federal government could help by streamlining recruitment of workers from abroad.
"They are principally responsible when it comes to immigration and bringing people into the country, which is why they play a crucial role in that," she said at the annual premiers conference in Winnipeg.
"We've all been able to negotiate some arrangements that have allowed for us to be able to bring in new professionals. We've got (a memorandum of understanding) with the Philippines, for instance."
Smith added Ottawa could help ensure that health-care workers can move seamlessly between provinces.
Health care is one of the main topics at the three-day meeting this week.
The premiers also met with health worker representatives.
The Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions put forward several recommendations to the premiers to boost health care, including minimum nurse-to-patient ratios and setting limits on safe hours of continuous work.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2023
