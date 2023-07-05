Ottawa is condemning Hong Kong officials for issuing bounties for the arrest of eight activists living abroad, days after Canada's peers slammed the move.
Hong Kong's national-security law restricts civil liberties in the territory, which is a special administrative region within China but was guaranteed certain democratic freedoms when Britain handed over the former colony in 1997.
Officials announced on Monday that eight pro-democracy activists who are charged under the law are the subject of bounties, with authorities offering the equivalent of roughly $170,000 for information leading to an arrest.
The eight face charges such as "incitement to secession" and "collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security."
Edmonton-born Dennis Kwok, who renounced his Canadian citizenship when he became a Hong Kong legislator in 2012, is on that list.
He left office as the national-security law came into force in 2020, and a media release from the Hong Kong police noted that he has since advocated for sanctions against officials in China and Hong Kong.
Hong Kong police said others with ties to Canada, such as Elmer Yuen, have called for sanctions and have been trying to organize a Hong Kong parliament in exile, which was announced in Toronto. The project seeks to "subvert the state power," police argue.
Global Affairs Canada said in a tweet that it is "gravely concerned" by Hong Kong officials seeking to apply the law outside the territory, saying it undermines democratic rights and freedoms.
Wednesday's statement came after the U.S., Britain and Australia condemned the move, though it was unclear if any countries will implement sanctions or suspend co-operation with the territory in response.
China's foreign ministry accuses other countries of "meddling" in Hong Kong, with spokeswoman Mao Ning telling reporters these countries are "providing a safe haven for fugitives."
Hong Kong security chief Chris Tang has told media that authorities are seeking to freeze and confiscate assets held by the eight activists, while the territory's political leader John Lee said the activists will be "pursued for life."
The former British colony has faced a sustained backslide of civil liberties since mass pro-democracy protests were held in 2019.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2023.
