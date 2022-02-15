OTTAWA - The chief of the Ottawa police abruptly resigned Tuesday, while the Mounties and Ontario Provincial Police are working closely with the local force to respond to the chaotic antigovernment protest that continues to paralyze the downtown core.
Ottawa Coun. Diane Deans, chair of the police services board, said in a written statement Tuesday that the "priority is to ensure a plan is put in place to bring about a peaceful end put to the occupation of our city, as expeditiously as possible."
She said the board and police Chief Peter Sloly had "reached a mutually agreed upon separation," thanked him for his service and said there would be no more comment because "this is a labour relations matter." She said Steve Bell, the deputy police chief, would become interim chief.
Earlier Tuesday, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino pointed to an integrated command centre that was set up over the weekend that so that the RCMP and the OPP could work with the Ottawa police to respond to more demonstrators flowing into Canada's capital city.
This would allow the RCMP and the OPP to "share and assume command and control over the enforcement operations which will be necessary to bring about public safety on the streets of Ottawa again, he said. The Ottawa police said Tuesday they remain in control of the centre.
Mendicino said the federal government is focused on ensuring the Ottawa police, as well as the RCMP and OPP, have all the tools necessary to restore order in the city.
"I know that they're working day and night to be sure that there is an operation that will be put into effect to restore public order," Mendicino said.
"It isn't easy. The illegal blockade has now become entrenched in the downtown core over the last three weeks."
Authorities are figuring out how best to use new powers — granted through the Emergencies Act, invoked Monday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — to help remove scores of protest trucks clogging the city's downtown.
The Ottawa police have been criticized for their response to the protest that has sparked a highly critical backlash from residents fed up with what many call an occupation.
Some protesters have harassed residents for wearing masks, flown Nazi and Confederate flags and honked their truck horns incessantly, though an injunction has helped quell the noise to some extent.
Many Ottawa residents and city councillors have expressed dismay at the local police force's seeming reluctance to enforce laws and maintain order downtown.
Sloly became chief of the Ottawa Police Service in 2019 after previously serving on the Toronto force for decades, including as deputy chief.
A city council meeting that was slated for Tuesday has been bumped to Wednesday to allow local politicians to receive a more comprehensive update.
In addition, the city says, the federal move to invoke the Emergencies Act requires more work and analysis to provide council and the public with a better understanding of the tools now available.
On Monday, upon announcing use of the emergencies law, Trudeau said that despite the best efforts of police, it's clear there are "serious challenges" to the ability to enforce the law.
Declaring a public order emergency allows authorities to zero in on the crowdfunding of protests, ensure services such as towing are available and have the RCMP enforce municipal bylaws.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2022.
— With files from Laura Osman
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version said the RCMP and the Ontario Provincial Police had taken control of enforcement in Ottawa.
