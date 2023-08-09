Ottawa police are asking for help identifying 15 people accused of storming the Embassy of Senegal.
In a statement, they say a protest was happening just before noon on Aug. 1 and that a group forced their way inside the embassy.
The Senegalese Embassy says in a statement that people violently took over the premises, causing serious damage to the consular section and hurting staff and visitors.
The embassy says it is suspending consular activities such as passport processing until it is able to safely reopen.
The police accuse 15 suspects of assault, mischief over $5,000, forcible entry and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.
Police have released images of multiple people and are asking anyone who can identify the suspects to contact Ottawa police or Crime Stoppers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2023.
