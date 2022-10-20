OTTAWA - The "Freedom Convoy" had gridlocked Canada's capital city for more than a week before the local police force came up with a plan for what to do about it, a senior Ottawa police officer said Thursday at a public inquiry into the Liberal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
Acting Deputy Chief Patricia Ferguson said the Ottawa police had assumed the protesters would not remain beyond the first weekend and relied at first on a boilerplate plan that had been used for other downtown events involving big crowds, such as Canada Day celebrations.
The Ottawa police made no contingency plans, she said.
In hindsight, Ferguson said she would have given more credibility to early warnings from the Ontario Provincial Police and other intelligence suggesting the group planned to stay for weeks.
Police were aware of those warnings, but they weighed it against other intelligence and moved ahead with their standard events plan, she said.
The only contingency plan in place focused entirely on bringing in some extra officers for the weekend and there were no plans to deal with the possibility that protesters would stick around.
It wasn't until Sunday evening, when the trucks and protesters did not clear out, that police began to realize their mistake.
"We had been talking about demobilization plan up until that point, and clearly that was not the plan that was going to be required," she said Thursday.
When weekend came and went, that's when police realized they needed to "pivot," but coming up with a plan B proved to be a struggle, Ferguson said, in part because the service did not have officers in place who were focused solely on the planning.
The other problem Ferguson highlighted was that staff were already exhausted after working the previous week and through the weekend.
"I would describe us as being on our knees and having run a marathon for the last two and a half years, and it felt like they'd moved the finish line 100 yards … and given us 200 pounds to carry to get to the end," she told the Public Order Emergency Commission, which is scheduled to hold public hearings in downtown Ottawa through to Nov. 25.
"Staffing was, I would say, our number 1 Achilles heel in all of this."
As the service tried to come up with a way forward, Ferguson said the chief of Ottawa police at the time, Peter Sloly, started directing operations outside of the chain of command.
Ferguson said the plan was not outlined on paper until Feb. 9, more than a week after the protesters arrived.
In her notes from a meeting, she recorded that Sloly said of anyone who undermined the plan: "I will crush them"
"I was aghast at the comment," said Ferguson, who had arguments with the chief about the aggressive nature of "the plan" and advocated for negotiating with protesters.
The federal Liberals declared an emergency under the act on Feb. 14, granting police extraordinary temporary powers in an attempt to clear the protesters occupying downtown streets outside Parliament Hill.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2022.
