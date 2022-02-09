Ottawa police are telling the protesters clogging the nation's capital to clear the streets or risk being charged criminally.
The warning comes after nearly two weeks into the anti-vaccine mandate protest that has gridlocked Ottawa's downtown.
Police say in a statement that demonstrators must stop blocking streets or face the possibility of being charged with mischief to property.
The police also warn that protesters' vehicles and other property may be seized and possibly forfeited.
Police say charges or convictions related to unlawful activity associated with the demonstration may lead to those people being barred from travelling to the United States.
The move comes after Ottawa officials held talks with the federal government to find solutions to end the protest that has sparked solidarity rallies, some of which have blocked traffic at border crossings in Coutts, Alta., and the busy Windsor-Detroit Ambassador Bridge crossing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2022.
