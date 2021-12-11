TORONTO - Ontario's premier says Mel Lastman, the long-serving, often controversial former mayor of Toronto, has died.

He was 88.

Premier Doug Ford confirmed the news in a tweet on Saturday night.

He says Lastman was "a true leader and a builder for (Toronto.)"

Lastman served as mayor of North York for 25 years before Toronto's suburbs merged.

He then became the first mayor of the amalgamated Toronto -- a role he held for six years.

