TORONTO - Ontario's premier says Mel Lastman, the long-serving, often controversial former mayor of Toronto, has died.
He was 88.
Premier Doug Ford confirmed the news in a tweet on Saturday night.
He says Lastman was "a true leader and a builder for (Toronto.)"
Lastman served as mayor of North York for 25 years before Toronto's suburbs merged.
He then became the first mayor of the amalgamated Toronto -- a role he held for six years.
This report from The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2021.
