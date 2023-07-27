VANCOUVER - Pat Carney is being remembered as a life force and a woman who got things done.
The former member of Parliament, senator and trailblazer died Tuesday at the age of 88.
Former Conservative MP John Reynolds says Carney was someone who was able to work with people to accomplish many goals both in Parliament and the Senate.
He says when someone had a problem that needed to be fixed, he suggested they go to Carney.
Senator Donna Dasko says in a tweet that Carney was a firm advocate of women's equality and one of the most forceful women she has ever met.
Former Liberal MP Jody Wilson-Raybould says on Twitter that she was saddened to hear of Carney's death, calling her a "kind, generous and wise leader."
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says she's heartbroken over the loss of the "extraordinary woman," mentor, friend, feminist, and great Canadian.
"Such an honour to know her. I will miss her so very much."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2023.
