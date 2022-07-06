OTTAWA - Disqualified Conservative leadership candidate Patrick Brown says he's looking for ways to appeal a decision to remove him from the race, and says his campaign strictly followed the election rules of both the party and Canada.
Brown was disqualified from the race in an 11-6 vote Tuesday evening by the party's leadership election organizing committee, based on what chairman Ian Brodie called "serious allegations of wrongdoing."
Neither Brodie nor the party have specifically outlined what the allegations are. They now face calls from some members, as well as the leadership campaign of former Quebec premier Jean Charest, to provide more information.
So far, Brodie has said only that the allegations appear to breach the financing rules in the Canada Elections Act and as such, they would be shared with Elections Canada.
In the wake of his removal, Brown spent Wednesday doing a series of media interviews, telling The Canadian Press that the leadership election organizing committee — which sets the rules of the race — was presented with an anonymous allegation that someone working on his campaign was being paid by a corporation.
Concerns about his campaign financing were first raised with Brown's team last week.
Brown said his camp requested information as to who the individual or company was, but it wasn't provided.
In terms of other allegations, Brown said his campaign fielded questions from the party about a report that staff from his mayoral office had been working on his leadership campaign. He said his team explained that anyone doing so wasn’t helping with the campaign during work hours.
He added there was another allegation about mail received at party headquarters related to the handwriting of one of Brown's supporters from the Tamil community, as well as a query about the names of different supporters.
Brown said his campaign felt the party was undertaking a "fishing expedition" with their questioning, but felt satisfied with the responses they provided.
"I'm angry, I'm disappointed. It is incredible that this would happen," he said of his dismissal.
"We were, we believe, on the verge of winning this leadership. We thought we had a great pathway."
Brown, a former leader of Ontario's Progressive Conservatives, said his campaign signed up more than 150,000 new people to join the party. Many of them hailed from cultural communities who call some of the country's largest cities home, where the party has struggled to find support in the past few federal elections.
When it comes to the question of someone on his campaign supposedly being paid by a corporation, Brown said his team has 1,800 volunteers across the country so it's tough to keep tabs on what everyone is doing.
"If there was anyone (the party was) aware of that was working on our campaign when they're supposed to be at work, we would happily repay any cost or contribution, but it's difficult to respond when we don't know the contents of the allegation," he said.
"Our campaign very strictly adhered to the Canadian election rules and the party rules. If we heard of any example where it wasn't followed, we would, of course, want to rectify it immediately."
Brown said a campaign representative had been dealing with this matter and that he learned of the vote to disqualify him from some on the party's leadership election organizing committee, who he says "thought this was egregious."
And while he weighs what legal options might be available to save his candidacy, his options appear slim.
According to the party's election rules, there is no apparent chance at an appeal.
Conservative strategist Michael Diamond said courts typically try to stay out of the internal operations of political parties, so that avenue doesn't seem likely to bring much success.
Diamond said what's important now is for the party be as transparent as possible, underlining that the removal of a candidate must only happen under the most severe of circumstances.
"Members of the public ... including the disqualified candidate, deserve to know exactly what the rationale is."
"It's paramount that there's transparency."
Party spokesman Yaroslav Baran said he's not at all surprised to see "sand being thrown in the air" by Brown with his accusations that the situation was handled unfairly.
"I can tell you that there are different categories of transgressions that have been alleged, and the (leadership election organizing) committee had to make a determination based on its evaluation of the nature of the allegations, the credibility of those making those allegations, and so on."
Baran said the party membership list that was provided to campaigns last week – which is an all-important document candidates use to persuade party members to vote for them – was withheld from Brown's campaign based on him allegedly violating rules of the race.
Brown is blaming supporters of his main rival in the race, longtime Ottawa-area MP Pierre Poilievre, for trying to push him out and the party establishment wanting to see him win.
Poilievre's campaign released a statement Wednesday saying Brown is lashing out at the party and trying to "make himself into a victim" and also said it had nothing to do with the allegation brought forward against Brown.
Brown also finds himself in hot water with his critics within Brampton City Hall, with five council members planning to hold a news conference in the afternoon, saying in a statement that "once again, our great city is in the national news for all the wrong reasons because of Patrick Brown."
The Conservatives will announce the winner of the leadership race in Ottawa on Sept. 10.
The other candidates in the race are Conservative MPs Leslyn Lewis and Scott Aitchison, as well as Charest and Roman Baber, a former Independent member of the Ontario legislature.
While Brown won't be allowed in the race, his name will appear on the final ballot as the party has already sent many out in the mail.
Last week, the party said about 675,000 members have signed up to vote for a new leader of the Conservatives. The party described this as an unprecedented number for any federal political party.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.