OTTAWA - The campaign for Pierre Poilievre, the perceived front-runner in the federal Conservative leadership race, says he will not take part in a third debate the party plans to host next month.
Jenni Byrne, a senior member of his team, released a statement on Twitter after the party announced it would proceed with holding a third official leadership debate in early August.
Conservative party rules say it is mandatory for candidates to participate in official leadership debates, or else they face a fine.
Byrne's statement says Poilievre took part in the first two official debates, plus one put on by the Canada Strong and Free Network — an organization that promotes the conservative movement.
It also slams the English-language debate the party held in Edmonton in May, calling it an "embarrassment" because it featured sound effects and questions about the candidates' taste in music and television.
The statement says the party's planning of a third debate lands as the Poilievre campaign is working to get out the vote among Conservative members.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2022.
