SURREY, B.C. - Homicide investigators in Surrey, B.C., have released descriptions of the killers of a Sikh temple leader, but say they need video to help solve the crime.
Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said the two suspects in the shooting death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar are heavier-set males who were wearing face coverings.
Pierotti told a news conference on Wednesday that after shooting Nijjar outside Surrey's Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, the men are believed to have escaped on foot through a nearby park and met a vehicle on the other side.
He said investigators believe the suspects and the vehicle may have been waiting in the area for an hour before the killing took place around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
He said officers from B.C.'s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team are looking for witnesses or video from near the park or at the temple between 6 p.m. and 8.45 p.m., including recordings from Tesla vehicles that don't need to be occupied for the dash cameras to be on.
Pierotti said investigators have no reason to believe the Sikh community is at risk because the shooting of Nijjar was targeted.
"There have been rumours circulating indicating two men were arrested in relation to this murder. I can confirm that at this time, no arrests have been,” he said.
Police say Nijjar was shot dead as he was leaving the car park of the gurdwara where he served as president.
They say the 45-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds inside his vehicle and died at the scene.
Nijjar had been organizing an unofficial Khalistan referendum on a separate Sikh state in India.
His lawyer, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, has said Nijjar's safety had been threatened after a reward was offered by the Indian government for his arrest.
The reward of one million rupees, worth about $16,000, was offered last July by India's National Investigation Agency, the country's counterterrorism body.
The agency published Nijjar's home address in Surrey and referred to him as a "fugitive terrorist", saying he led a conspiracy to murder a Hindu priest in India.
Pannun said he spoke to Nijjar by phone the day before the killing, and Nijjar said the Canadian Security Intelligence Service had warned that his life was in danger.
The lawyer denied that Nijjar was involved in any criminal or violent activity.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2023.
