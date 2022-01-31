OTTAWA - The prime minister says the government will introduce legislation today to continue providing as many rapid tests as possible to the provinces and territories.
Justin Trudeau made the announcement today during a news conference that addressed the Parliament Hill protest against government-imposed COVID-19 measures.
The bill was added to the order paper on Saturday, ahead of MPs returning to Parliament Monday.
Liberal House leader Mark Holland said at a news conference today that Bill C-10 would accelerate the funding and provision of rapid tests because there is "great" need for them.
Holland called on opposition parties to help the government in getting the bill adopted as quickly as possible.
The bill is to be introduced by Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos this afternoon.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2022.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
