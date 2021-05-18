PORT RENFREW, B.C. - Mounties arrested at least four people at anti-logging blockades on southern Vancouver Island as they enforced a court injunction today.
Dozens of RCMP officers converged on a series of camps along a remote Vancouver Island logging road today to begin the process of clearing the site for forest workers.
The officers stood outside at least two protest sites and read the details of a B.C. Supreme Court injunction prohibiting the protests in the forests near Lake Cowichan and Port Renfrew.
Staff Sgt. Jason Charley, who read the terms of the injunction issued by the court on April 1, told protesters the warning was a chance for people to leave on their own terms.
Police later arrested two people at that location.
Another pair, who had chained themselves to a road gate, were taken into custody at a second site.
The RCMP announced Monday that they were temporarily controlling access to the Fairy Creek Watershed northeast of Port Renfrew, enforcing the injunction that allows Teal-Cedar Products to begin logging activities.
Opponents of logging say the watershed is one of the last unprotected, intact old-growth forests on southern Vancouver Island.
