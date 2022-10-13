In The News is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to kickstart your day. Here is what's on the radar of our editors for the morning of Oct. 13 ...
What we are watching in Canada ...
Ontario's police watchdog is continuing its investigation today into a shooting at a home north of Toronto that left two officers and a young man dead.
The Special Investigations Unit says the South Simcoe police officers died in hospital and the 23-year-old man died at the home after an exchange of gunfire Tuesday night in Innisfil, Ont.
A spokesperson for the watchdog says police were called to the home by family members at the residence and that an autopsy for the young man is scheduled for Friday.
The South Simcoe Police Service has identified the officers as Const. Devon Northrup – who worked with outreach and mental health teams – and Const. Morgan Russell, a trained crisis negotiator.
The SIU said it would not be identifying the young man, but a source close to the investigation identified him as Chris Doncaster.
---
Also this ...
The public inquiry investigating the federal government's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act in February begins today in downtown Ottawa.
Parties to the inquiry including "Freedom Convoy" organizers, the prime minister, seven federal ministers, police forces and officials from all levels of government are expected to appear in the coming weeks.
Commissioner Paul Rouleau and his staff are expected to spend the first day presenting documents and evidence ahead of witness testimony starting Friday.
The hearings at Library and Archives Canada will be livestreamed and members of the public can share their views with the commission online.
The federal Liberals used the Emergencies Act for the first time to give authorities greater powers amid border blockades and the occupation of downtown Ottawa by protesters demonstrating against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and lockdowns.
---
What we are watching in the U.S. ...
Ukrainian leaders are pressing the U.S. and Western allies for air defence systems and longer-range weapons to keep up the momentum in their counteroffensive against Russia and fight back against Moscow's intensified attacks.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says allies are committed to sending weapons "as fast as we can physically get them there."
But there are still a number of high-profile, advanced weapons that Ukraine wants and the U.S. won't provide.
Defence analysts cite political sensitivities, classified technology or limited stockpiles.
---
What we are watching in the rest of the world ...
North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has supervised tests of long-range cruise missiles, which he described as a successful demonstration of his military's expanding nuclear strike capabilities and readiness for "actual war."
The comments were carried in state media on Thursday. The tests on Wednesday extended a record number of weapons demonstrations this year by North Korea, which has punctuated the tests with threats of nuclear conflicts against Washington and Seoul.
South Korean officials say Kim may also conduct a nuclear test in the coming weeks or months, escalating a pressure campaign aimed at forcing the United States to accept the idea of the North as a nuclear power and negotiating concessions from a position of strength.
---
On this day in 54 A.D. ...
Roman Emperor Claudius the First died after being poisoned, apparently at the behest of his wife, Agrippina.
---
In entertainment ...
Angela Lansbury and Len Cariou were partners-in-crime on stage in "Sweeney Todd" and crime busters in episodes of T-V's "Murder, She Wrote."
The actors were also friends and admirers.
They stayed in touch over the years after becoming the toasts of Broadway and Tony Award winners for Stephen Sondheim's 1979 musical. Lansbury and Cariou made a point of speaking on their birthdays; October 16th for Lansbury, and September 30th for Cariou.
He guest-starred on a number of "Murder, She Wrote" episodes in the 1980s and early 90s. The British-born Lansbury died Tuesday at age 96 in her Los Angeles home.
---
Did you see this?
A Connecticut jury has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $965 million to Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims' relatives and an FBI agent.
They said Jones turned their loss and trauma into years of torment by promoting the lie that the rampage was a hoax.
The verdict is the second big judgment against Jones for claiming the massacre was staged. Jones says he now believes the shooting was real, but he says he had a right to publicly question whether it happened.
A Texas jury in August ordered Jones to pay $50 million to the parents of another slain child.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2022
