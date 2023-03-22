MONTREAL - Police have identified one of two confirmed victims of a fatal fire in Old Montreal, as the search continues for at least five others who remain missing.
Montreal police Insp. David Shane identified the victim as 76-year-old Camille Maheux.
Shane told reporters at the scene today that Maheux's body was the first one recovered from the fire on Sunday evening. A second body was removed from the rubble on Tuesday but has not yet been identified.
Firefighters and police are still searching for at least five people who remain missing after a fire tore through the historic stone building early last Thursday.
Shane told a briefing earlier today that searchers are targeting areas of the building where the missing people were likely located when the fire started, with the help of a crane, specialized camera equipment and drones.
Authorities have said identities of victims will only be released after confirmation from two separate methods, including a DNA test or dental records.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2023.
