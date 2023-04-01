QUEBEC - The Akwesasne Mohawk Police say they have identified two of the eight migrants whose bodies were pulled from the St. Lawrence River earlier this week.
The force issued an update on Facebook saying one of the adult males, identified as 28-year-old Florin Iordache, was carrying Canadian passports for a one-year-old and a two-year-old child, both of whom were previously recovered.
Police also identified one of the adult females as Cristina (Monalisa) Zenaida Iordache, who was also 28.
They say the identities of four Indian nationals have not yet been confirmed and their families have not yet been notified.
Police say they are still looking for 30-year-old Akwesasne resident Casey Oakes, who was last seen Wednesday night operating a boat that was found next to the migrants' bodies the following day, but they have not made any direct connections between Oakes and the deaths.
In another update issued Saturday afternoon, police say they found a male inside a cabin on St. Regis Island, but can't say yet whether he's connected to the ongoing investigation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2023.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version used the name Florin Lordache, as provided by police. The male victim's name is, in fact, Florin Iordache.
