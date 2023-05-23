Police in Chilliwack, B.C., have issued an update, saying the call to shelter in place has been cancelled and the "active, ongoing, high-risk police incident" has been resolved.
However, few other details are being shared at this time, pending a further news release later this morning.
According to the initial statement from Chilliwack RCMP, which was issued just after 8 p.m. local time, the incident occurred in the 46-thousand block of Knight Road, near Melville, Queens and Downes.
A short time later, the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP detachment noted on Twitter that the situation involved shots fired and that people sheltering should stay away from external walls.
Police say residents in the area can once again leave their homes.
They are also thanking all residents for their patience & cooperation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.