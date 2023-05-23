Police in Chilliwack, B.C., are warning certain locals to shelter in place as they deal with what is being described as an "active, ongoing, high-risk police incident."
According to a statement from Chilliwack RCMP, which was issued just after 8 p.m. local time, the incident is unfolding in the 46-thousand block of Knight Road, near the Skowkale First Nation.
Police have not specified the nature of the incident, but are asking people in the area to not report police movements on social media.
More details to come.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2023.
