Police say a 19-year-old woman from Vernon, B.C., has died in Chelmsford, England, and a man has been charged with murder.
A statement from Essex Police said officers were called to a home in the city northeast of London on Tuesday but Ashley Wadsworth died at the scene and a man was arrested a short time later.
Police say a 23-year-old man has been charged with murder.
Jack Sepple appeared in Colchester Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
A court administrator says in an email statement that Sepple remained in custody before another scheduled court appearance on Friday.
Wadsworth's Facebook page was updated to show she moved to England in November.
Essex Police have released few details about the case but say they are not looking for any other suspects.
“I know that incidents like this will shock and sadden the community, but our initial enquiries show this to be an isolated incident and that there is no wider risk to the community," said Det. Chief Insp. Scott Egerton.
Police said Wadsworth's family has been informed and are "being supported by specialist officers."
Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Jason Kung said in an emailed statement that it is aware of the case.
"Consular officials have reached out to local authorities to gather information and stand ready to provide consular assistance," said Kung, who added that no further details can be released due to privacy considerations.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2022.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version misspelled Jack Sepple's last name.
