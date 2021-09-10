CAMBRIDGE, Ont. - Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a man they allege threatened Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau while on the campaign trail in southern Ontario.
Police say the allegations stem from a campaign stop in Cambridge, Ont., on Aug. 29.
It was one of many events in Ontario where Trudeau was dogged by protesters, with people sounding sirens and chanting expletives amid a visible police presence.
Police say they started an investigation after viewing video of the event, speaking to witnesses and receiving information from the RCMP.
Police say they have arrested a 32-year-old man from Kitchener, Ont., and charged him with two counts of uttering threats. They did not release his name.
After a handful of gravel was thrown at Trudeau during a campaign stop in London, Ont., earlier this week, the People's Party of Canada says it has removed its president of the Elgin-Middlesex-London riding association, and police there have said they are investigating.
The two cases have affected security on Trudeau's campaign. On Friday afternoon during a visit to Toronto, a local mounted unit showed up in gear clearly prepared to attempt to control any crowds that may appear.
While most of Trudeau's southern Ontario stops in this campaign have been interrupted by loud, often very angry crowds, there was none of that Friday.
A small crowd gathered outside the Paramount restaurant, but only one voice called out anti-Trudeau sentiments, while dozens of others cheered and jostled with each other for a better position for photos.
Still, the RCMP protective detail formed a tight barrier between them and Trudeau, and warned them they would be pushed back if they attempted to surge toward him when he came out.
Trudeau stopped briefly to say hello to them before getting on his tour bus which was followed by a motorcade of at least a dozen police vehicles.
In previous election campaigns, he has often waded right into such crowds, greeting people and posing for photos.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2021.
