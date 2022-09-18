RIVIÈRE-DU-LOUP, Que. - Quebec provincial police are investigating the death of a woman and her baby who were found in a Rivière-du-Loup, Que. park on Saturday afternoon.
Police say people walking in the park found the bodies at the base of a cliff shortly before 2 p.m. and called emergency services.
A 37-year-old woman and her six-month old son were found dead.
Police say all signs suggest the deaths were the result of a conscious act by the woman.
However, they say the investigation remains ongoing.
Rivière-du-Loup is located around 200 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.