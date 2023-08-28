MONTREAL - A fire last March that killed seven people in a heritage building in Old Montreal has turned into a criminal investigation, city police said Monday.
Traces of fire accelerants were found at the site, which can help explain why the flames spread so quickly, Insp. David Shane told reporters.
He said experts have determined where they think the fire started, and have ruled out an accidental cause. The investigation could lead to a wide range of eventual charges, from arson to murder, he said.
"It could be homicide, it could be criminal negligence, any infraction that could lead to the death of our seven victims that unfortunately died in the fire," he told reporters. He declined to say if police have any suspects.
Seven people died in the March 16 blaze, including a long-term resident of the building and six people who were staying in short-term rentals. Shane said 22 people were inside at the time the fire broke out, including nine who were injured.
Inspectors had reported multiple fire code violations during visits in the years leading up to the fire in the building, which had been hosting illegal short-term rentals.
Documents released by the City of Montreal under access to information laws show that inspectors cited the building's owner for violations on several occasions between 2009 and 2020, including issues with the alarm system, fire doors, emergency lighting and fire extinguishers.
The father of one of the fire victims said his daughter called 911 twice as the fire spread through the building and was unable to escape because the unit had no window.
A coroner's inquest into the deaths is suspended while the criminal investigation follows its course, Shane said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2023.
