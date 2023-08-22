PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - A large explosion at an abandoned building in downtown Prince George, B.C., has sent several people to hospital, RCMP say.
The blast happened about 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said the number and extent of the injuries were unknown.
The cause of the blast was also unknown, and Cooper said emergency crews remained on scene as firefighters worked to put out the flames.
“This incident is dynamic and information is changing rapidly," Cooper said in a news release.
"The number of casualties is currently unknown. More information will be provided as it comes available.
Fortis and BC Hydro were also at the scene to try to help firefighters contain the blaze and aid in the investigation, Cooper said.
The RCMP closed streets around the blast site and asked the public stay out of the area.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2023.
