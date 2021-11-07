MONTREAL - Polls have closed in municipal elections across Quebec, where voters cast their ballots for mayors and city councillors.
In Montreal, incumbent Valérie Plante is looking for a second mandate and running against Denis Coderre, the one-term Montreal mayor she beat in 2017.
Plante, whose first term was shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, says she improved the quality of life in the city and is promising to focus on fighting climate change and building more social housing.
Coderre, a former federal Liberal cabinet minister, says the city has become dirtier and more dangerous since he left office, and he is promising to boost Montreal's image internationally.
The city's elections agency said that as of 4 p.m., four hours before polls closed, 31.7 per cent of eligible voters had cast their ballot. Turnout was 42.46 per cent in 2017.
In Quebec City, voters are choosing a replacement for Régis Labeaume, who stepped down after more than a decade in municipal politics.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 7, 2021.
