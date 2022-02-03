COUTTS, Alta. - A second blockade on a highway leading to the main border crossing in Alberta opened to traffic Thursday and RCMP ushered through some trucks heading to the United States.
The RCMP had warned early in the morning that a line of protesters in vehicles, parked just north of the Coutts, Alta., crossing, had stopped vehicles from going south on Highway 4 and asked the public to avoid the area.
Hundreds of vehicles, including trucks, tractors and cars, had blocked the road in solidarity with a main blockade near the border crossing that started Saturday.
But hours later, police ushered a number of U.S.-bound rigs through a lane lined with other trucks, tractors and police vehicles.
Many truckers sounded their horns as they headed down the highway.
"Our officers at the roadblock there have been in dialogue with those who were obstructing traffic and were able to facilitate southbound traffic to the border, so it's positive at the moment," said Cpl. Curtis Peters.
He said police escorts will be provided to those heading to the border crossing.
Protesters remain at the main blockade, but they agreed Wednesday to open a lane on each side of the highway.
Demonstrators started that blockade Saturday in solidarity with similar events in Ottawa and countrywide to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and broader public health measures.
The impasse stranded travellers and cross-border truckers, compromised millions of dollars in trade and impeded access to basic goods and medical services for area residents.
On Tuesday, some demonstrators left the main blockade after Mounties announced negotiations to end the standoff had failed and they were prepared to make arrests and tow vehicles. Some trucks left but others breached a police barrier to join.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2022.
