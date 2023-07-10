WINNIPEG - Canada's premiers discussed housing, child welfare and other topics while meeting with Indigenous leaders in Winnipeg.
Manitoba's Heather Stefanson, host of the meeting, says it was an opportunity to discuss reconciliation and solutions to challenges being faced across the country.
David Chartrand, head of the Manitoba Métis Federation, says the premiers listened as ideas were discussed on ways to build more affordable housing.
Carol McBride, president of the Native Women's Association of Canada, says she hopes the meeting is just the start of more meaningful conversations to come.
The meeting with Indigenous leaders came before a two-day gathering where the premiers will talk among themselves about health care, economic development and other issues.
They're discussing how to use $46 billion in new health funding that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered in February, which Stefanson says is welcome but amounts to roughly two per cent of health care budgets.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2023.
