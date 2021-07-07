CALGARY - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to meet Wednesday with Premier Jason Kenney and Mayor Naheed Nenshi in Calgary.
A spokeswoman for the premier's office says Kenney wants to discuss pipelines and reopening of international borders, which have been closed due to COVID-19.
Jerrica Goodwin says the premier plans to bring up a fair deal for Alberta in the federation.
She says he will also reiterate why he thinks it's important to wait to fill any Senate vacancies until after Alberta's October nominee elections.
Trudeau's first stop in the morning was at a Calgary business, AAA Doors Ltd., which received federal COVID-19 pandemic support.
He was given a tour of the facility and noted that the team "feels like a huge family," before asking how the business managed during the pandemic.
An employee said it was thanks to federal funding they were able to survive.
"We made a promise. We did what Canadians do — we were there for each other," said Trudeau, adding the funding allowed businesses to "scale up quickly" following various public health restrictions.
Three anti-Trudeau protesters stood outside of the business and yelled. One woman held a flag with an upside down Maple Leaf and the word "freedom." Another woman called Trudeau a "treasonous leader," while a man told him "to go back to Toronto."
Local police, RCMP and security were on site.
Trudeauis to meet Kenney, then Nenshi, at a downtown hotel before visiting a transit maintenance facility with the mayor for an announcement in the afternoon.
The stop in Alberta follows Tuesday's visit to the Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan.
The First Nation, east of Regina, has signed an agreement with Ottawa that will see jurisdiction over children returned to the community.
Cowessess is also the site of a former residential school where, last month, ground-penetrating radar detected a potential 751 unmarked graves.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.