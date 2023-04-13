REGINA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Saskatchewan today to sell the Liberal government's new budget.
Trudeau is to visit a Regina grocery store and meet with families and employees to discuss the budget's grocery rebate.
He is also to make an announcement on measures to make life more affordable for Canadians.
Later in the day, Trudeau is to meet with students and other community members.
The Prime Minister will not be meeting with Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe during his stop in the province.
Moe's office was notified in advance that Trudeau would be in Regina but the two leaders weren't able to meet due to scheduling constraints, the premier's office said.
Moe’s office said the premier wanted to discuss comments federal Justice Minister David Lametti made about the Natural Resources Transfer Agreement, clean electricity regulations and infrastructure funding.
Trudeau's January stop in Saskatchewan caused conflict with the premier after Moe expressed disappointment he was not made aware of the prime minister's visit to a rare earth elements processing plant in Saskatoon.
Saskatchewan is represented in Parliament by 14 MPs, all Conservatives.
The last Liberal MP in the province was Ralph Goodale, who was defeated in the 2019 election.
National NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is also to be in Saskatchewan Thursday. Singh is to stop at the University of Saskatchewan College of Dentistry before he is scheduled to meet with Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2023
