SIKSIKA, Alta. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to visit a First Nation east of Calgary today for a signing ceremony.
Trudeau and Marc Miller, minister of Crown-Indigenous relations, are to spend much of the day at Siksika Nation.
A notice on the nation's website inviting its members to the event says it's a signing ceremony for the 1910 Global Settlement Agreement.
The settlement includes various land claims and comes with a one-time payment of $1.3 billion.
The Siksika website says each member is to receive $20,000 in July as part of the settlement.
Trudeau and Miller are expected to hold a media availability with Chief Ouray Crowfoot this afternoon.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2022.
